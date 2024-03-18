Hillsboro FFA treats HHS staff

On Feb. 21 the Hillsboro FFA provided lunch for the Hillsboro High School staff in honor of National FFA Week. They put together a pork nacho line which was well received by the staff. The members put together the idea, went shopping for ingredients, made the food and set up the food line. The pork for the nachos was provided from Alex Walker. FFA members are very appreciative of the HHS staff and have learned how to serve and give back to their community. They also learned budgeting and time management when it comes to shopping and cooking the food. Pictured (l-r) are Jackson Howland, Makenna Stevens, Carter Boyd, Brayden Lane and Kelsey Brunswick.

Submitted photo