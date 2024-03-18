Etienne signs with Otterbein

Lynchburg-Clay High School’s Macy Etienne will be playing basketball for the Otterbein Lady Cardinals next season. Etienne is a two-time All-Southern Hills Athletic Conference player (2022, 2024), was named honorable mention All-District 14 (2022) and third team (2024). She earned spots on the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association third team in 2022 and 2024 and was named honorable mention All-Ohio in 2022. She ended her career with ,1144 career points. Pictured are (sitting) John Etienne (father), Macy Etienne, Crystal Etienne (mother), (standing) Devin DeHart (brother) and Allie Etienne (sister).

Submitted photo