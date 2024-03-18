Etienne signs with Otterbein

Lynchburg-Clay High School’s Macy Etienne will be playing basketball for the Otterbein Lady Cardinals next season. Etienne is a two-time All-Southern Hills Athletic Conference player (2022, 2024), was named honorable mention All-District 14 (2022) and third team (2024). She earned spots on the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association third team in 2022 and 2024 and was named honorable mention All-Ohio in 2022. She ended her career with ,1144 career points. Pictured are (sitting) John Etienne (father), Macy Etienne, Crystal Etienne (mother), (standing) Devin DeHart (brother) and Allie Etienne (sister).