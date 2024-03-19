HHS presenting ‘The Sound of Music’

The Hillsboro High School students who will portray the Von Trapp children in this weekend’s production of “The Sound of Music” are shown in this picture. Submitted photo

Hillsboro High School will present performances of “The Sound of Music” at the high school’s auditorium Friday, March 22 and Saturday March 23 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m.

“At Hillsboro, one of the reasons we produce the high quality musicals that we do is because of the overwhelming support of parents, students, teachers and the community,” said Jenna Horick, the play’s c0-director with her husband, Jeff.

After auditions for the play, the season of rehearsals begins with a parent meeting to explain everything that goes into the production of a show.

Musical rehearsals directed by Laura Jacky begin in January. At the same time, co-director Jeff Horick announced his set design ideas and collaborated with a group of parents and volunteers headed up by Joe Jacky to work on set pieces and props, and Sandy Cruea, the costume designer, began work on costumes.

Rehearsals moved to the stage in February, and the group started blocking scenes and rehearsing lines. Students learned the choreography from professional dance teacher Noreen Gibson. Several Saturday rehearsals are required to put everything together for the show.

Meanwhile, Jenna Horick and students who are on the crew work on painting and dressing the set. Light and sound plots are created by students and technical director Mark Holmes, while hair and makeup designs are made by the students and directors.

Finally, a live orchestra is added, and everything comes together during the week before the show. The cast and crew often have to work late hours in order to go through the show the first time all the way through.

A group of school staff and volunteers help with everything from advertising, painting, construction, costumes, props, production photos, food, tickets and help running lines with the actors.

Volunteers also helped with a fundraiser for the play that raised close to $3,000.

Tickets can be purchased online at our.show/som2024 for $8 for students and $13 for adults or at the door for $10 and $15.

The show runs about 2 hours and 15 minutes with a 15-minute intermission, and Tanya Hendrix and the art club will have a refreshment table set up with drinks and snacks.

Jonah Leeth will play Captain Georg Von Trapp, Riley Griffin will play Maria Ranier, Masie Kelch will play Marta, Grady Horick will play Rolf Gruber, and Kathryn Ogden will play Mother Abbess.

“’The Sound of Music‘ has been one of the most beloved musicals and movies of all time,” said Jenna Horick. “It touches your heart and leaves you singing, and there’s nothing like seeing it live on stage.”

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.