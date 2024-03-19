Hillsboro teams wins AAU tourney

Hillsboro fourth grade boys basketball team Ballin’ Hard won the Beavercreek March Madness AAU basketball tournament held March 15-17. The Hillsboro team lost its first game of the weekend but came back to win the second and third games to claim the championship. Pictured are Henry Sanders, Jude Yuellig, Alex Jamison, Cannon Ford, Julian Yuellig, Ryder Winland, head coach Brad Haithcock, LeBron Haithcock, Lincoln Frazier, Grayson Butler, Caysen Ford, Jax Warrington, Jack Fauber and coach Nick Fauber.

Submitted photo