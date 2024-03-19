Sanders defeats Stratton in a landslide

Sanders

Randy Sanders has defeated Brandon Stratton in the 2024 primary election for Highland County sheriff by an unofficial count of 4,175 to 2,226, according to online results released early Wednesday morning by the Highland County Board of Elections.

With both candidates running on the Republican ticket and no one running on the Democratic side, Sanders will be unopposed in the November General Election.

He will tentatively replace current sheriff Donnie Barrera when his term expires on Jan, 5, 2025.

Barrera is retiring.

Stratton, for reasons that officials have not revealed, was placed on administrative leave from his position as Highland County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy on March 7. He was reinstated to the position on the morning of March 12, but later that day was placed back on paid administrative leave.

The next day Barrera, who had previously endorsed Stratton in the campaign for sheriff, said, “Effective immediately, I am withdrawing my endorsement for any candidate for Highland County sheriff.”

He offered no other details.

Sanders has 40-plus years of local law enforcement experience and currently serves as an investigator with the Highland County Task Force.

More election results will follow on Wednesday.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-25222.