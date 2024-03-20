Lady Mambas capture second place

The Lady Mambas recently took second place at the 2024 Beavercreek March Madness Tournament held at Bales Arena in Beavercreek. It was the Lady Mambas first tournament of the seasonand they finished 3-1 on the weekend in the 13U division placing second out of eight teams. Pictured are (back row, l-r) Jayla Haithcock, Karis Hudson, Jayden Hatfield, Libby Webster, Lyrric Hanson, Jayona Kibler, La’Niah Smith, Hayden Rideout, Maddie Easter, Mckenize West, Aurora Stringfield and head coach Derrik Haithcock Sr. The Lady Mambas beat the Ohio Stars, 40-15, Ohio Premier, 46-14, Drew Mitchell Elite, 35-23 before losing in the championship game to Kentucky Storm Elite, 46-38. The team is made up of girls from Hillsboro, Dayton, Washington C.H., Whiteoak, Greenfield, Manchester and Paint Valley,

Submitted photo