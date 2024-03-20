Hillsboro celebrates National FFA Week

The Hillsboro FFA celebrated National FFA Week by dressing up to show awareness through the school. The week began on Tuesday with the theme Pajama Day, Wednesday was Blue and Gold Day, Thursday was Dress up as Your Favorite FFA Teacher Day and Friday was Anything but a Backpack Day. The chapter served lunch to all Hillsboro High School teachers in celebration. Four Hillsboro FFA officers submitted radio shorts to Buckeye Country 105.5 sharing what they love most about FFA. Pictured are Hillsboro FFA members celebrating Blue and Gold Day.

Submitted photo