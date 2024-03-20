Housing a focus this year in Greenfield

Greenfield council members (l-r) Cory Taylor, Phil Clyburn, Carlos Ooten and Brenda Losey are pictured during the March 18 regular council meeting. Photo by Angela Shepherd Greenfield Eagles is this month’s citizens of the month for the organization’s ongoing support of the Greenfield community. Assistant secretary Deidra Hamilton (left) and president Scott Bentley are pictured receiving the award. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Housing needs, while an issue for some time even beyond Greenfield, is a focus of the Greenfield administration this year.

Over the past month, city manager Todd Wilkin said in his report to council on this week, the village has met with Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing (OCCH) regarding housing needs in Greenfield. The village also met with Julia Wise and Tara Campbell, both of Highland County Community Action, in hopes of partnering with the organization to build homes in the community.

“Housing is a critical goal for us this year,” Wilkin said.

Currently, the Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) is conducting a housing study for the Appalachian region, which will highlight the need for housing in the whole region. While Greenfield is part of that region, Wilkin said the village should conduct its own study. Documenting those findings could help attract needed development, he said.

In other business, phase one waterline replacement continues across the village, Wilkin said. This project is replacing several water mains, service lines, fire hydrants and valves throughout town. This project will also include a new water line on Short Dickey Avenue, which was not initially a part of the original scope of the project, however, due to issues in that area, Wilkin said it will be added through a change order. The phase one waterline replacement project is being accomplished with a 50/50 grant through the Ohio Water Development Authority.

Grants have been crucial to helping needed work get done in Greenfield, and the village very recently learned it has been awarded a $500,000 grant that will take care of the needed maintenance to the water tower and clear well. Wilkin said this grant was applied for more than a year ago. The village was readying to move forward with the work anyway, but now will not have to secure a loan to get the work done thanks to the grant, which is funded through a congressional district spending request through Sen. Sherrod Brown’s office, Wilkin said.

In other grant-related matters, council passed a resolution authorizing Wilkin to execute a contract with the Environmental Protection Agency for a generator grant that has been awarded to the village. It will pay more than half the cost for a generator for the water pumping station, which has never had a generator, Wilkin said. It will provide a safe back up in the case of power loss, helping to ensure necessary water pressure can be maintained and water utilized throughout the village, not just in residences, but in case of a fire emergency as well maintaining pressure and avoiding a boil alert across the village due to a loss in pressure.

On the workforce development front, Wilkin said last month the village attended Manufacturing Day, “… a day of connections and bridge building” for all five school districts in Highland County. The event, Wilkin said, is a product of the Workforce Leadership Council and included the participation of several businesses around Highland County that were able to inform students of opportunities available to them in their home county.

In other meeting business, the Greenfield Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1325 has been recognized as March’s citizen of the month. The organization was represented at Monday’s council meeting by president Scott Bentley and assistant secretary Deidra Hamilton. The Eagles were nominated for the award for the organization’s ongoing community support, most recently with a donation of $5,000 to help with the organizational establishment of Greenfield’s Main Street program, which has been a driving force in the revitalization of Greenfield’s downtown.

The employee of the month is Sherry Parker, the village’s director of public works. According to Wilkin, Parker was nominated for her work helping the Main Street program get up and running. Parker also recently was largely responsible for the application process, and the subsequent awarding, of a $300,000 urban forestry grant for the village.

Legislation coming before council included the adoption of a hotel/motel excise tax that would apply to those renting short-term accommodations in the village. Also passed by council members was approving the city manager to submit all necessary paperwork to the solid waste district for a community cleanup grant.

