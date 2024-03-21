Pedestrian killed in Brown County

A Brown County woman was killed Thursday when she was struck by a vehicle while unloading items from her vehicle.

The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident happened at 12:55 a.m. on Cemetery Avenue, near U.S. Route 52, in Manchester.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 1997 Ford Ranger operated by Pete S. Rigdon, 31, of Manchester, was southbound on Cemetery Avenue along with his passenger, Damian R. Creamer, 31, of Manchester, when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a parked 2005 Pontiac G6. The Pontiac was pushed into and struck Jesse M. Lainhart, 44, of Aberdeen, as she was unloading items from the vehicle, the state patrol said.

Lainhart was transported by Manchester EMS to Meadowview Regional Medical Center with life threatening injuries. She was subsequently transported by Maysville EMS to UC Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Rigdon was not injured as a result of the crash.

Creamer sustained minor injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are being investigated as a factor in the crash, the state patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.