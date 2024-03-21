Pistachio salad is great for Easter

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist Sharon’s Watergate salad is shown in this picture. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette

Hello! In the kitchen this week I made Watergate salad. The recipe calls it Watergate salad but I call this yummy salad pistachio salad because it has pistachio pudding. Oh well, all I know is it’s the best salad ever. It’s my friend’s favorite, and I always make this for her birthday. This is for you Tracie Guisinger. You can eat the whole bowl, and happy birthday.

This is a quick and simple dessert to make and it’s so pretty. Delicious! My grandmother made this when i was a child. I don’t know why I only make it at Easter. Maybe because of the pretty color green. Perfect and pretty to serve with Easter dinner. I guarantee you will not have any left over. It is everyone’s favorite. I will be baking a ham and having a big pot of beans and making potato salad to go with my Easter dinner.

I am so thankful to have all my family joining me on this Easter celebration. Make sure to check on your friends and neighbors and invite them to share your Easter dinner. God bless you.

Ingredients

(I made a double batch)

2 packages of instant pistachio pudding mix

2 cans of crushed pineapple — in the juice … DO NOT DRAIN

One cup of miniature marshmallows

Cup of your favorite chopped nuts ( I use pecans)

2 containers of Cool Whip (thawed)

First pour in the two cans pineapple including juice, then add two boxes of pistachio instant pudding, then add your miniature marshmallows. Add a half cup of the chopped nuts, then blend in your Cool Whip. I then sprinkle the rest of the chopped pecans on top.

Happy Easter!

Please send me your favorite recipe and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.