The 52nd annual Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon will be held Wednesday, March 27 at the Hillsboro Orpheum and at McClain High School in Greenfield.

In addition to taking donations and pledges in person and by telephone that evening, the Hillsboro Rotary Club will again auction several items that have been donated during the event which will be broadcast on WSRW AM 1590 and 101.5 FM, WVNU FM, the community access channels on Spectrum Cable System and live streamed on the Highland County Society for Children and Adults Facebook page and Tech-T productions website.

John Barney of iheart Media and WSRW radio has donated four tickets to a Luke Bryan concert on Friday, July 13, at Riverbend in Cincinnati and four tickets to the REO Speedwagon concert to be held July 12 at Riverbend. The Highland County Family YMCA branch of the Cincinnati Y has donated a one-year family membership.

Rotarian Keith Chambers has donated two tickets on the 50 yard line, Row 29, to a Bengals home game in December or January. Rotarian Craig Edgington has donated four tickets and parking pass to a Cincinnati Reds home game.

First State Bank, this year’s host bank at the Hillsboro Orpheum venue, has donated a framed montage of individual photographs of four of the Heisman Trophy winners from the Ohio State University football team — Hopalong Cassidy, Archie Griffin, Eddie George and Troy Smith — and a photograph of the starting lineup of the 1990 Cincinnati Reds World Series champions with autographs. The featured item is a Cincinnati Bengals football autographed by Joe Burrow.

Bids can be placed by telephone during the event by calling 937-402-5557, or in person at the Hillsboro Orpheum in the 100 block of South High Street. Bids may also be submitted in advance by calling or texting 937-763-2850 with proof of identity. The bids will close and items will be sold at 8:50 p.m. The buyers will be able to pick up their items upon payment that night or at Merchants National Bank’s main branch in Hillsboro the next day.

Information for this story was provided by Rocky Coss, who organizes the radio-telethon.