New Belfast gym, 23 people saved, Woolums honored

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1935, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that two new high school building projects were being readied to go out for bid, one being a Belfast project that would include a new gymnasium and two new classrooms and a Federal Emergency Relief Administration (FERA) project in Buford.

Greenfield Village Council announced that work on the proposed Greenfield sewage disposal plant might start later in the year or early next year depending on approval of an FERA application.

The Highland County Horse Breeders Association announced that it planned to hold its April meeting at the Hotel Harper after a discussion at a meeting about horsemen in the area being interested in the activities but unable to attend the infrequent meetings.

Greenfield Real Estate was involved in two cases in Highland County Common Pleas Court, one being a foreclosure of mortgage for eight local lots by Fidelity Building and Loan Co. on Earl Grove and Nettle Robertson.

In sports, the McClain High School varsity basketball team won the Southeastern Ohio District Class A Tournament held at Ohio University in Athens for the first time in the Tigers’ history, beating Hillsboro by a score of 31-29.

The Lyric Theatre advertised multiple showings including “Gridiron Flash,” starring Eddie Quillian and Betty Furness, and “Among the Missing,” starring Richard Cromwell and Billie Seward.

H.O. Rowe advertised multiple products including a can of corned beef for 19 cents, a pound of coffee for 15 cents, five pounds of flour for 22 cents, a one-pound box of graham crackers for 18 cents and assorted options of baby food for three for 25 cents.

This week in 1960, The Press-Gazette reported that the Hillsboro Board of Education made multiple approvals at its monthly meeting, including approving a complete study to look into school bus transportation in the district.

It was reported that the completion of the new Hillsboro High School track and football field for partial or complete usage in the 1960 season was set to “apparently hinge chiefly on donated labor and materials.”

The Highland County Soil Conservation District received a Work Unit Superior Performance Award, with the award given by Bob Barre, area conservationist for the Soil Conservation Service, to Tom Parry, Leonard Watts and Tom Knott.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to remove a state highway bridge on U.S. Route 62 in Leesburg for a relocation project, with the bridge to be brought to the county garage until it was decided where it would be used.

In sports, John Woolums, a Highland County native from Belfast, was named as Ohio’s Class AA high school basketball coach of the year, according to an Associated Press poll of sports writers, officials and “cage mentors.”

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Gunfighters of Abilene,” starring Buster Crabbe and Rachel Ames, and “A Dog of Flanders,” starring David Ladd, Donald Crisp and Theodore Bikel.

Owens’ Super ‘E’ Market, located at the corner of South High and West Walnut streets, advertised multiple products, including a pound of hamburger for 39 cents, a pound of bananas for 10 cents and a Yankee broom for 89 cents.

This week in 1985, The Press-Gazette reported on State Auditor Thomas Ferguson’s distribution of local government funds to Highland County entities, which included $31,551 to the Hillsboro treasurer and $992 to the Greenfield treasurer.

A Highland County resident, Phillip Jordan Henderson, attending college at Alma Law School in Michigan, was instrumental in helping save the lives of 23 people when a smoke alarm warned him of a fire, after which he warned the other students.

Southern State Community College was reported as one of five Ohio community or technical colleges with 1984-85 growth, as it saw a 4.1 percent increase in its subsidy-eligible full-time equivalency students.

The Highland County Children Services Board said it wanted to see more responsibility given to the agency’s clients to work against dependency syndrome “emerging in some young families.”

In sports, the McClain varsity basketball team defeated Jackson to capture the district title, adding to an already successful Tigers season in which they won 22 games in the regular season to only one loss.

Chakere’s Colony Theatres, located in Hillsboro, advertised a showing of “The Breakfast Club,” written and directed by John Hughes and starring Emilio Estevez, Paul Gleason, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson and Molly Ringwald.

This week in 2010, The Times-Gazette reported that multiple Hillsboro Fire and Rescue firefighters, which included assistant chief Edward Puckett, Jeffrey Bain and Marc Bayless, were nominated by Hillsboro Mayor Dick Zink for the 2010 Heroes Emergency Action Award.

The Walmart Foundation announced that it planned to award the Highland County Community Action Organization a $15,000 grant for its Meals on Wheels program, which the organization said it would use to purchase a vehicle to deliver the meals.

The 26th annual Festival of the Bells was to be headlined by Jason Michael Carroll, a five-time top-five county music artist, and Justin Moore, “one of 2009’s break-out country artist.”

The Greenfield Board of Education was awarded gold-level recognition at the spring conference of the Ohio School Board Association, with superintendent Terry Fouch among those in attendance to accept the award.

In sports, McClain Tiger Kate Hammond was named to the Division II second-team All-Ohio girls basketball team, as teammate Megan Saylor was given honorable mention.

LocalNet advertised its internet service, which included free 24/7 technical support, instant messaging, 10 email addresses and a custom start page, for $9.95 per month.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.