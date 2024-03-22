Cabin Fever Arts Festival set for April 6

The 20th edition of the Cabin Fever Arts Festival presented by the Appalachian Artisans Guild will return to the Patriot Center at Southern State Community College in Hillsboro from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6.

“Cabin Fever is an arts festival that will have 65 vendors that will all have various different handicraft items available for sale,” said Tracy Burske, the festival chairperson and vice president of the Appalachian Artisans Guild. “Everything that is there will be handcrafted made by the artisans who are showing the art.”

The Appalachian Artisans Guild is a group that meets monthly at the Presbyterian church in Hillsboro and has been together for nearly 30 years. Each member has a unique craft. “The guild is a membership group, and our mission is to promote the handcrafted arts of the Appalachian area, so all of our members have individual skills,” said Burske

New vendors this year will include someone who makes wind chimes and a vendor who makes leather items. “We have someone who is doing wind chimes made out of old bottles and silverware which sounds kind of funky, but they are really beautiful,” said Burske. “This year, we do have for the first time, someone who does leather goods who works with leather in making all kinds of wallets and notebooks and all kinds of things.”

Vendors will be on hand who knit, crochet, spin wool, sew, quilt and do pottery. “We have one who does iron forging, and we have some people who do pottery, and we have some who make jewelry, and we have some who are painters, but they are all handcrafted arts,” said Burske.

Caleb Hill Concessions will have a food truck at the event all day, and a coffee trailer from Carried Away Cafe will have coffee drinks available.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.