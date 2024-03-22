Chief deputy at HCSO fired

Former Highland County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brandon Stratton has been fired after twice being put on paid administrative leave shortly before this week’s primary election, sheriff Donnie Barrera said Thursday.

“The only thing I can say at this time is (Stratton) is no longer employed at the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, pending the investigation,” Barrera said in a voice mail message for The Times-Gazette.

The sheriff said Stratton’s employment was officially terminated Thursday, March 21. He said that the chief deputy position will probably not be filled for remained of his term in office, which ends Jan. 5, 2025. He said he would probably assign someone in the office to help with the chief deputy’s duties.

Stratton, for reasons that officials have not revealed, was placed on administrative leave from his position as chief deputy on March 7. He was reinstated to the position on the morning of March 12, but later the same day was placed back on paid administrative leave.

The next day Barrera, who had previously endorsed Stratton in the campaign for sheriff, said, “Effective immediately, I am withdrawing my endorsement for any candidate for Highland County sheriff.”

Stratton, a longtime local law enforcement officer who was in his 10th year as chief deputy at the sheriff’s office, ran against Randy Sanders, who has 40-plus years of experience as a local law enforcement officer, in the primary election. Sanders won the election by an unofficial count of 4,175 to 2,226.

Barrera is retiring at the end of his current term.

With both candidates running on the Republican ticket and no one running on the Democratic side, Sanders will be in line to replace Barrera as sheriff when Barrera’s term expires.

Stratton did not immediately return a call Friday seeking more information.

