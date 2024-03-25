Altered book art contest at Hillsboro library

The Hillsboro Library is bringing back a popular activity from last year: The Altered Book Art Contest.

“Everyone had a blast creating their own altered books, and then later voting on their favorites,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson.

This year, the library will be awarding prizes to three winners.

“We had so many wonderful entries last year that only awarding one was super difficult,” Davidson said. “So we decided to have first, second and third place prizes this year.”

First place will receive a $30 Hobby Lobby gift card sponsored by Dancing on Tabletops Studio; second place will receive a $20 Hobby Lobby gift card sponsored by Hendrix Pottery; and third place will receive a $10 Hobby Lobby gift card sponsored by Just My Type Jewelry.

The idea for this contest came from librarian Avery Applegate. She described last year’s contest, saying, “It was a great success. We were impressed with how creative our patrons could be. It’s nice to see the discarded books put to an artistic use.”

Books ready for altering are currently available at the front desk; participants must use books provided by the library. All entries must be returned by p.m. on Monday, April 15.

The works of art will be put on display at the library and then voted on by patrons. Voting begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, and ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 26. The winners will be announced at noon on Saturday, April 27.

“We are so excited to see all the creative designs that come in,” said Davidson. “This was a huge hit last year, and we’re hoping it will be even bigger this year!”

For more information on this or other library programs, call 937-393-3114, visit www.highlandco.org, or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

Submitted by Sarah Davidson, circulation manager, Hillsboro library.