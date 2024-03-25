Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County in the coming weeks. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com.

S.R. 138 bride replacement — Work is set to begin on April 1 for a bridge replacement project on S.R. 138 between Cope Road and Rowe Road. There is a 90-day closure beginning April 1; traffic will be detoured via S.R. 28 to S.R. 771. Estimated completion: summer 2024.

U.S. Route 50 resurfacing — Work is set to begin on April 1 for a resurfacing project on U.S. 50 from the Brown County line to Danville Road. One lane will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: summer 2024.

S.R. 41 resurfacing — Work is set to resume in May 2024. Work began as of Sept. 11, 2023 for a resurfacing project on S.R. 41 between Jefferson Street (S.R. 28) and S.R. 753 north. The road will remain open for the duration of the project. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Estimated completion: spring 2024.

For more information contact the District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.