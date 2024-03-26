Hillsboro activities during Library Week

Hillsboro librarians are excited to celebrate National Library Week with fun activities and prizes fit for any bookworm.

“Library Week is chance for us to tell our patrons how much we appreciate them,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “We love our community, we love our patrons, and we love being able to do all sorts of programs with them.”

As a fun challenge, patrons will have the chance to guess how many books are in the Hillsboro library. “Whoever gets the closest will receive a Nessie Bookmark,” Davidson explained. “It is the absolute cutest thing. The way the bookmark is made, it looks like a little Loch Ness Monster is swimming across the top of your book.”

Patrons who check out five books at a time will also be entered in a drawing for a reading-themed throw blanket. “That means that if someone checks out 10 books, they’d get two slips, and so on,” Davidson said. “The throw is really cute and looks super cozy.

Additionally, patrons are invited to vote for their favorite book cover design in an art contest that began mid-March. “We’ve had several people submit their own special book covers, and we can’t wait to see who wins,” Davidson said. “We have a lot of creativity and talent here in our community.”

The top three winners will receive prizes. They will have their choice of: I’d Rather be Reading socks, a Take Me to Your Reader T-shirt, or a Read mug. The prizes will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

In the children’s library, the week will be filled with fun outfits.

According to manager Gabrielle Pitzer, “The children’s library is all about having fun while reading. So to celebrate National Library Week, we are going to have a spirit week inspired by some of our favorite children’s books where the librarians get to dress up.”

The schedule is:

· Monday: Click, Clack, Moo – Wear black and white

· Tuesday: A Bad Case of the Stripes – Wears stripes

· Wednesday: Fancy Nancy – Fancy dress

· Thursday: The Day the Crayons Quit – Wear your favorite color

· Friday: Where the Wild Things Are – Wear animal print or mismatched

· Saturday: Don’t Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late – Pajama Day

For more information on these or other library programs, call 937-393-3114, visit www.highlandco.org or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

Submitted by Sarah Davidson, circulation manager, Hillsboro library.