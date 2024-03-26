Premier Showmen 4-H Club elects new officers

The Premier Showmen 4-H Club held its officer elections for 2024 on March 11 at the Highland County Fairgrounds. These individuals had to tell the club members why they felt they were qualified to hold the officer positions. The club then voted on whom they felt would best serve the group in these leadership positions. Pictured (l-r) are Blake Osborn (health officer),Carly Sanders (president), Wyatt Osborn (vice president), Luke Kelley (recreation-leadership game), Dwight Hamilton (flag bearer), Landry Teeters (secretary), Kennedy Hamilton (flag bearer), Kenley Juillerat (news reporter), Austin Bohrer (recreation officer), Gracie Whaley (historian), Beau Watson (safety officer), Jada White (community service officer) and Brayden Cummings (treasurer).

Submitted photo