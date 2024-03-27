Highland Co. Chamber Dinner is May 9

More than 200 people attended the Highland County Chamber’s 2023 Annual Meeting and Dinner. This year’s event is set for Thursday, May 9 at the Hillsboro Orpheum. Tickets are now on sale for chamber members. Submitted photo

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual meeting and dinner on Thursday, May 9, at the Hillsboro Orpheum.

The chamber’s annual meeting and dinner celebrates the accomplishments of the chamber and its members over the past year. This year’s event, titled Our Bet is On You, encourages attendees to enjoy a laid-back evening of glamour and games. Attendees will enjoy a meal prepared by some of the area’s best caterers and restaurants, and an open bar. Attendees are encouraged to wear their glitz and glamour at this casino-themed event as prizes will be awarded in various categories.

Tickets can be purchased for $50 each or tickets can be bundled by choosing a sponsorship level. Visit www.thehighlandchamber.com for more information.

The chamber is also collecting items to use for raffle prize baskets. Attendees will be able to purchase raffle tickets and then place their tickets in the basket(s) they choose. Local businesses and individuals can contribute a product, service or gift certificate to be included in the baskets. Donations can be dropped off at the chamber office at 129 N. High St. in Hillsboro or a pick-up time can be scheduled by calling 937-393-1111.

The deadline to purchase tickets is Thursday, April 18. For questions or more information, call the Highland County Chamber of Commerce at 937-393-1111.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.