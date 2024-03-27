Lady Mambas capture tourney title

Lady Mamba’s seventh grade girls basketball AAU team went 4-0 in a tournament March 22-24 at Landmark Church in Cincinnati and the Kingdom Sports Complex in Franklin Ohio and captured first place. The lady mambas are now 7-1 on the season and will be back in action April 5-7 in Cincinnati. Last weekend the team beat BAB Elite 28-25, Ohio Crossover Adam 28-24, Hoyas Elite 45-10, then BAB Elite again in the championship game 36-32. Pictured (standing, l-r) are assistant coach John Easter, Karis Hudson, Libby Webster, Hayden Rideout, Maddie Easter, Jayla A. Haithcock, McKenzie West, La ’Niah Smith and coach Derrik Haithcock Sr. (kneeling, l-r) Jayden Hatfield, Jayona Kibler, Lyrric Hanson and Aurora Stringfield.

Submitted photo