GMS track teams split with MT

Bryson Bihl runs a leg of the 4 x 800 meters during a meet Monday against Miami Trace. Tyler Flora | AIM Media Midwest Greenfield Middle School’s Alaya Jackson runs the 100-meter hurdles during a home meet Monday. Tyler Flora | AIM Media Midwest

GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace Junior High track and field teams traveled to compete in a dual meet with Greenfield Middle School on Monday. Miami Trace won the girls dual, 70-57, and Greenfield won the boys dual, 97-29.

Girls results

Shot Put, Cami Gall (GMS) won with a throw of 30’ 1 1/2”. Josilin Steele (MT) came in second and Kyleigh Shoemaker (GMS) came in third.

Discus, Cami Gall (GMS) won with a throw of 69’10”. Josilin Steele (MT) came in second and Kyleigh Shoemaker (GMS) came in third.

Pole Vault, Emma Hoppes (MT) won with a vault of 6’0 and McKayhla Hafer (GMS) came in second.

Long Jump, Keionnie Ackley (MT) won with a jump of 13’ 6 1/2”. Celia Morrison (MT) came in second and Mayci Gorman (MT) placed third.

High Jump, Aubrey Creed (MT) won with a jump of 4’8”. Alaya Jackson (GMS) came in second and Evelyn Carnahan (MT) took third.

4 x 800-meter relay, Greenfield won with a time of 11:20.33. Those relay team members were: Lila Banks, Brylee Douglas, Kalleigh Freeze and Kenzie West.

100-meter hurdles, Alaya Jackson (GMS) won with a time of 18.55. Aubrey Creed (MT) came in second and Keionnie Ackley (MT) placed third.

100-meter dash, Jasmine Bishop (MT) won with a time of 14.24. Kenzie Worthen (GMS) finished second and Brooklyn Bolender (GMS) came in third.

4 x 200-meter relay, Miami Trace won with a time of 2:04.58. Those runners were: Layla Amnay, Jasmine Bishop, Hallie Penwell and Delaney Roberts.

1600-meter run, Alli Knecht (MT) won with a time of 6:25. Alaina Best (GMS) came in second and Claire Crago (GMS) placed third.

4 x 100-meter relay, Greenfield won with a time of 59.11. That relay team was comprised of Kenzie Worthen, Izzy Clevenger, McKayla Hafer and Brynlee Karnes.

400-meter dash, Lily Siler (MT) won with a time of 1:01.40. Brooklyn Bolender (GMS) placed second and Kalleigh Freeze (GMS) came in third.

200-meter hurdles, Alaya Jackson (GMS) won with a time of 30.46. Keionnie Ackley (MT) came in second and Emma Hoppes (MT) took third.

200-meter dash, Alli Knecht (MT) won with a time of 29.17. Hallie Penwell (MT) came in second and Kenzie Worthen (GMS) placed third.

4 x 400-meter relay, Miami Trace won with a time of 4:31.71. That relay was comprised of Emma Hoppes, Alli Knecht, Lily Siler and Molly Wilt.

800-meter run, Lila Banks (GMS) won with a time of 2:38. Lily Siler (MT) was second and Brylee Douglas (GMS) was third.

Boys results

Shot Put, Matthew Barnard (MT) won with a throw of 34’ 11”. Wyatt Sever (MT) came in second and Sebastian Rojas (GMS) came in third.

Discus, Sebastian Rojas (GMS) won with a throw of 95’7”. Matthew Barnard (MT) took second and Bentley Hester (GMS) placed third.

Pole Vault, Zane Knisley (GMS) won with a vault of 7’. Janson Allison (GMS) placed second and Owen Sykes (GMS) came in third.

Long Jump, Hunter Peabody (GMS) won with a jump of 14’ 7”. Bentley Marsh (GMS) was second and Holden Lyons (GMS) took third.

High Jump, Kolten Lamb (GMS) won with a jump of 5’6”. Elijah Gullett (MT) came in second and Karsen Kegg (MT) placed third.

4 x 800-meter relay, Greenfield won with a time of 10:38.99. That relay was comprised of Jax Vanzant, Bentley Marsh, Bryson Bihl and Bryant Miller.

100-meter hurdles, Gavin Anderson (GMS) won with a time of 20.20. Karsen Kegg (MT) was second followed by Isaac Mincey (GMS) in third.

100-meter dash, Kolten Lamb (GMS) won with a time of 13.20. Holden Lyons (GMS) came in second and Memphis Jarvis (MT) was third.

4 x 200-meter relay, Miami Trace won with a time of 2:07.83. Those runners were Camden LeBeau, Wesley Creamer, Ryan Wilson and Hayden Washington.

1600-meter run, Ryan Hatert (MT) won with a time of 5:46. Isaac Mincey (GMS) came in second and Bryce Barber (GMS) came in third.

4 x 100-meter relay, Greenfield won with a time of 53.93. Those relay team members were Bentley Hester, Janson Allison, Brady Binegar and James Zamora.

400-meter dash, Kolten Lamb (GMS) won with a time of 1:01.01. Holden Lyons (GMS) finished second and Bryson Bihl (GMS) came in third place.

200-meter hurdles, Gavin Anderson (GMS) won with a time of 31.92. Bentley Hester (GMS) was second and Griffin Strider (MT) finished in third place.

200-meter dash, Taitum Lyons (GMS) won with a time of 28.99. Holden Clendaniel (GMS) was second and Janson Allison (GMS) placed third.

4 x 400-meter relay, Greenfield won with a time of 4:21.11. That winning relay was made up of Holden Lyons, Hunter Peabody, Jax Vanzant and Bentley Marsh.

800-meter run, Hunter Peabody (GMS) won with a time of 2:29. Ryan Hatert (MT) followed in second and Bryce Barber (GMS) placed third.

Greenfield is back in action April 1 at the Piketon Invitational.

Tyler Flora and Chris Hoppes at the Record Herald in Washington C.H. compiled this story.