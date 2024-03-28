52nd Society for Children and Adults Radio Telethon scenes

Merchants National Bank donated $15,000 at the radio telethon — $3,000 from the bank employees, $5,000 from the bank and a one-time donation of $5,000 in memory of Don Fender, who Merchants Bank’s Paul Pence said was a loyal Rotarian who supported the event heavily. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Emcees Herb Day (left) and Rick Williams are pictured as they opened the radio telethon. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Employees from First State Bank, the host of this year’s Highland County Society for Children and Adults Radio Telethon, are pictured as the bank made a $4,250 donation. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Blankenship family members are pictured at the 52nd annual Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio Telethon. The family made a $500 donation and Big Ernie’s Pizza also made a $500 donation. Pictured, from left, are Ryan Blankenship, Erin Blankenship, Rob Blankenship, Ashley Blankenship and Presley Blankenship. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Hillsboro Rotarian Rocky Coss serves as the organizer of the radio telethon. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Rotarian Doug Karnes rings a bell signifying another donation of $1,000 or more. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Hillsboro Rotary Club members take donations over the phone Wednesday evening at the Hillsboro Orpheum. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette People attending the radio telethon look over some of the items that were up for auction at the Hillsboro Orpheum. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette A view from the third floor of the Hillsboro Orpheum shows some of the crowd at Wednesday’s 52nd annual Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio Telethon for the benefit of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette This picture shows some of the free food provided for those attending Wednesday’s radio telethon. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

