Burglars, fictitious mortgage

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1930, The Greenfield Republican reported that Greenfield had five different businesses entered by burglars on one night, and even though not much was reportedly stolen, the damage to property was quite heavy.

Highland County Common Pleas Court was in the process of holding a disbarment trial for Greenfield attorney Arthur Horn based upon the claim that Horn helped supply a “fictitious” mortgage on an automobile owned and then confiscated.

A tri-school music fest was held at the McClain High School auditorium by McClain, Washington and Hillsboro students all working together, as 64 instruments, a mixed chorus of 60 voices and an orchestra of 20 instruments performed alongside one another.

Creditors from the Gray-McClain Manufacturing Company received a notice from their bankruptcy referee that the trustee filed a petition to formally sell the real estate and personal property of the company.

In sports, the McClain natatorium was scheduled to host the first swim meet of the season and multiple much larger swimming teams like Walnut Hills High School from Cincinnati, with the 100-yard relay, 50-yard dash and fancy diving planned, among others.

The Fayette Theatre, located in Washington C.H., advertised multiple showings, including “Chasing Rainbows,” starring Bessie Love, “Second Wife,” starring Lila Lee, and “General Crack,” starring John Barrymore.

IGA Stores advertised multiple products including two cans of corn for 25 cents, a package of soap chips for 19 cents, a pound of nut puff cakes for 25 cents, a can of grapefruit for 23 cents and six rolls of IGA toilet paper for 41 cents.

This week in 1955, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the McClain High School metal shop class and superintendent B.R. Duckworth announced that the class bought and placed into operation an Oliver spinning lathe.

Greenfield Mayor Glenn Penn wanted to direct the public’s knowledge to multiple common traffic violations, including that parking wasn’t allowed in the north-south alley along the Greenfield Post Office and also warned against doing a U-turn around traffic lights, among others.

Lee Lovett, McClain High School freshman, was selected as a state winner of the Ohio American Legion essay contest, and because of that would be a guest of the “Ohio Department” on its trip to Washington, D.C.

Fifteen Greenfield merchants planned to offer their “End-of-Month” specials and announced that they would coincide with “springtime household needs,” as Ashling’s Hardware, Weller Plumbing and Badgley Decorator, among others, were participating.

The Ohio Department of Public Welfare announced that 980 Highland Countians received Aid for the Aged payments amounting to $56,249, which is an average of $57.40, for March.

J.D. Flynn and Sons advertised multiple products including a dozen fresh country eggs for 39 cents, a gallon of homogenized milk for 65 cents, three pounds of fresh pork sausage for $1 and three pounds of fresh ground beef for $1.

This week in 1980, The Press-Gazette reported that the Highland County Community Action Organization board approved a 10-percent salary increase for those on the specified wage scale, but those not on it would be reviewed for inclusion.

The June Democratic primary election to fill Harriet Stivers’ seat on the Highland County Board of Commissioners was scheduled to be a contest between the incumbent and Harold Hart, who was a retired builder and construction worker.

The Easter Seals Radio Telethon was held once again as a joint project between the Hillsboro and Greenfield Rotary Clubs, with the year’s rendition bringing just over $7,000, including an more than $1,100 donation from the United Auto Workers Union.

The Young Farmers Organization met with the Greenfield School Board where John Kinzer, the president of the Young Farmers, gave a presentation detailing three proposals to try and meet the space requirements for the vo-ag program, which was put on probation previously.

A meeting of the Highland County Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council was held where the commissioners, sheriff and Hillsboro mayor all discussed communication and equipment issues, including the concern about the cost of replacing ambulances.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “The Jerk,” which was written by Steve Martin, Carl Gottlieb and Michael Elias, directed by Carl Reiner and starred Martin, Bernadette Peters and Catlin Adams.

Kmart, located at 1100 N. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including a baseball fielder’s glove for $5.44, a five-gallon steel gasoline can for $11.88 and an oil change and lube filter special for $6.88.

This week in 2005, The Times-Gazette reported that a fire destroyed the entire structure and contents inside of a residence at 8168 S.R. 124, with the fire’s cause “unknown” but was reported to have started on the back porch.

Hillsboro native and former U.S. Rep. Bob McEwen was reportedly set to announce his candidacy to replace Rob Portman in the “Republican-leaning Cincinnati area district” and would have to face off against Hamilton County commissioner Pat DeWine.

More than 1,200 rainbow trout were set to be released for the Fourth Annual Kids Trout Derby, in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife and Rocky Fork State Park, with children under the age of 16 allowed to take part.

In sports, the District 14 Coaches Association Pepsi Classic was held at Eastern High School where McClain’s Lyndsey Meyers, Hillsboro’s Allyce Morgan and Lynchburg-Clay’s Codi Hatten all participated.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.