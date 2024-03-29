GHS planning annual Sunday dinners

The Shiloh Baptist Church in Greenfield is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. AIM Media Midwest

The Greenfield Historical Society usually has three dinner fundraisers on the first Sunday of January, February and March. This year they are going to add one additional meal to raise money for the historic Shiloh Baptist Church preservation in Greenfield.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the Shiloh Baptist Church and after acquiring the building, the historical society has started the renovations to restore the building, built in 1874.

The dinner will be Sunday, April 7 at the Grain & Hay Building from 11:30 to 1 pm. Dine-in or carry-out is available. The menu is ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, green beans, apple cake and dinner roll. A freewill donation will be accepted for this meal.

In the early months of the year the historical society also holds its membership drive to add to its current 408 membership roster. Dues are $15 per year for an individual and $30 for a family. The society sends out newsletters during the year and offers visitations to their several historic buildings. The society meets at the Travellers Rest on Thursday afternoons for education and genealogical research. The society’s address is Greenfield Historical Society, P.O. Box 266, Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

The Travellers Rest was build in the 1812 and is now a museum located on MacArthur Way in Greenfield.