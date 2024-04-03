Former Greenfield man killed in crash

A former Greenfield resident was killed in an accident that claimed three other lives Monday on Interstate 70 near the exit of the Dayton International Airport Access Road.

Tipp City resident Larry Edwards, 77, a 1964 graduate of McClain High School, was one of four employees with Enterprise Mobility that died in the crash with a hit-ship driver, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The others were Stephen Cassel, 72, of Clayton; Richard Coatney, 77, of Piqua; and Richard Turnbull, 66, of Lewisburg. Two more were in the hospital.

The initial crash was reported at about 2:10 p.m. Monday. The state patrol said a 2023 Volvo XC-90 B5 driven by Clayton Hughes, 26, of Blacklick, and a 2019 Nissan Frontier driven by James Skipper, 60, of Dayton, were traveling east on I-70. Hughes’ vehicle rear-ended Skipper’s vehicle, then Hughes failed to stop and continued to drive away from the scene of the crash, according to the state patrol.

Hughes exited I-70 onto Airport Access Road and continued onto Terminal Road where his vehicle ran into a 2022 Chrysler Pacifica minivan driven by Edwards around 2:14 p.m., according to the state patrol.

The state patrol’s Dayton Post said that all four people who died were in the Pacifica. The men worked at the nearby Enterprise Mobility business at the airport.

One other person from the minivan was taken by ground ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to the state patrol, which said Skipper was not injured.

Hughes sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, the state patrol said.

Impairment is suspected of being a factor in both of the crashes, according to the state patrol.