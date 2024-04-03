HCHS planning vintage bridal exhibit

Kathy Levo (left) and Vicki Knauff examine a wedding dress that is more than 200 years old and will be displayed May through July at the Highland House Museum in Hillsboro with other wedding memorabilia. The dress belonged to Mary Duncan, the mother of Mrs. R.S. Evans and great-great-grandmother of R.B. Evans. It was at least 140 years old when it was donated in 1967. Submitted photo

Although it is temporarily closed for the season, volunteers are busy planning a new exhibit at the Highland House Museum located at 151 E. Main St. in Hillsboro. This spring, an exhibit of vintage (pre-1960) wedding dresses, along with photos of various gowns and couples, invitations and newspaper clippings will be spread throughout the museum from May until the end of July.

For example, during World War II, many soldiers wore their uniforms for their wedding, so those will be displayed in the Military Room at the museum.

While the committee has quite a few photos, they are from an out of state private collection. What the committee would like to see are photos of local couples in their wedding finery. Anyone having wedding photos and dresses that are pre-1960 that they would like to lend the museum for the exhibit is urged to contact Vicki Knauff, museum director for the Highland County Historical Society, at 937-393-3392 or Kathy Levo at 937-393-4951.

The society would also like to display unique cake toppers, table decorations, etc. All items should be labeled with the owner’s name and contact information and any information about the wedding and the persons involved. All loaned items will be returned at the close of the exhibit.

The historical society suggests that donors provide copies of any one-of-a-kind family pictures.

Submitted by Bob Brown, Highland County Historical Society.