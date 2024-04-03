Old-fashioned soup beans and cornbread

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of Sharon’s soup beans. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette

Hello! I had a question thrown at me this morning. A friend called me and asked, “How do you make soup beans” because she was tired of buying them out of a jar. It just happened that I had a pot of beans for Easter.

OK, here we go. First, buy a bag of pinto beans. I unusually get the two-pound bag. Second, take a large pot and put the beans in and run cold water and rinse them. Next, fill the pot three-fourths of the way and soak them over night. Third, the next morning pour the water off the beans and add fresh cold water. Fill the pot three-fourths to the top and add a pound of bacon pieces. Sometimes I add a pound and a half bacon pieces. Turn your burner to medium high and let the beans boil for a good half hour or so and then turn it down to medium, let them cook, and put a lid on your pot.

I add a tablespoon of salt or you can add salt to your tasting. I turn the beans down and let them simmer — and you’re done.

Now for a really old-fashioned meal, add a pan of cornbread and fried potatoes with onions. What a great meal. This was my Dad’s favorite meal. And the next day he would eat corn bread and milk. You will have one happy husband.

Please send me your favorite recipe and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes, and a short story about it if you have one, to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.