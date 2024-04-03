HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

April 1

INCIDENTS/ARREST

A business on West Main Street in Mowrystown reported a male was attempting to remove tires from the property. After investigation, James D. Freeman, 58, of Mowrystown, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

A resident of the 12000 block of Barger Road reported bank fraud.

April 2

INCIDENT

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 4100 block of Danville Road. After investigation, the parties agreed to separate. No charges were filed.

April 3

INCIDENT

A resident of the 9600 block of Mountain View Drive reported fraud.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Malik T. Rutledge, 24, of Hillsboro, failure to yield.

Cynthia A. Karnes, 45, of Hillsboro, speeding.

Jessica I. Musser, 35, of Leesburg, speeding.

Trenton A. Leeth, 23, of Hamersville, speeding.

John A. Peterson, 53, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension and expired license plates.

Lisa L. Redman, 58, of Hillsboro, criminal trespass.

Joshua L Poole, 34, of Greenfield, menacing.