Lady Tigers turn tables on Blue Lions

McClain’s Kenzi Wise (center in white helmet) is greeted by teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the top of the first inning in a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

On a partly to mostly overcast, chilly Wednesday, the Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity softball team hosted the McClain Lady Tigers. It was the second meeting of the longtime rivals in three days. On Monday, April 1, Washington visited Mitchell Park in Greenfield and won, 11-7.

McClain turned the tables Wednesday, jumping out to a 5-0 lead and goingon to post a 20-5 victory.

It was First Responder’s Night at the game and prior to the start, Mike Skaggs, brother of Jeffrey Skaggs and Eric Stegbauer, son of Ralph Stegbauer and an assistant softball coach for McClain, tossed ceremonial pitches in honor of their loved ones. The two men died in an accident at the Staunton Fire Station on Nov. 25, 2023.

Gracie Bowers was the winning pitcher for McClain. She pitched seven innings with 13 hits and five runs (all earned). She walked one, struck out six and hit one batter.

Lilly Shaw started and took the loss for Washington. She pitched four innings with 16 hits and 11 runs (8 earned), no walks and one strikeout.

Olivia Haycook pitched three innings for Washington with seven hits and nine runs (five earned), five walks and one strikeout. She hit one batter.

McClain scored six runs in the top of the fourth and Washington scored all of its runs in the bottom of the fourth.

McClain scored single runs in the fifth and sixth and posted seven runs in the top of the seventh.

Five players — Lindsey Hutchinson, Olivia Stegbauer, Leah Lovett, Allie Flowers and Harley Peabody — each had three hits for McClain. Hutchinson hit two doubles and scored three runs; Stegbauer hit a double, drove in two runs and scored three; Lovett hit a double, scored two runs and drove in one; Flowers scored one run and drove in one; and Peabody drove in two and scored two runs.

Brieann Cummins, Kenzi Wise and Jacolyn Bolender each had two hits for McClain. Cummins had two doubles, drove in one and scored three runs; Wise belted two home runs, scored three times and drove in five; and Bolender hit a solo home run.

Addison Knisley and June Maddux were the hitting leaders for Washington. Knisley was 3 for 4 with a double and Maddux was 3 for 3 with a run scored and one RBI. Alizae Ryan and Jordan Mead each had two hits for Washington.

McClain improved to 1-1 in the FAC and 2-3 overall. The Lady Tigers play at Paint Valley Saturday. The Lady Tigers play at Jackson Monday then host the defending FAC champions Tuesday.

Washington dropped to 1-1 in the FACE and 2-3 overall.

Offensively for McClain: Lindsey Hutchinson, 3-6, 3 runs, 1 rbi, 2 2b; Brieann Cummins, 2-6, 3 runs, 1 rbi, 2 2b; Olivia Stegbauer, 3-4, 3 runs, 2 rbi, 2 bb, 2b; Leah Lovett, 3-4, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 2b, hbp, 2 sb; Kenzi Wise, 2-5, 3 runs, 5 rbi, 1 bb, 2 home runs; Allie Flowers, 3-6, 1 run, 1 rbi; Amaya Ryan, 1-2, 2b; Milla Everetts, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 bb; Sarah Easter, 0-2; Jacolyn Bolender, 2-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 home run; Harley Peabody, 3-5, 2 runs, 2 rbi, sb.

RHE

Mc 320 611 7 — 20 23 1

W 000 500 0 — 5 13 4

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.