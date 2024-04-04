Washington takes two from McClain

McClain’s Eli Douglas rounds third and heads toward home Wednesday to score his team’s only run in a 9-1 loss to Washington. Photo by Mary Kay West

The Washington Blue Lions hosted the McClain Tigers for game two of the season series on Wednesday in a windy, cold and rainy Frontier Athletic Conference baseball showdown. After defeating the Tigers 7-1 on Monday, Washington won again Wednesday, 9-1.

Senior Bryce Yeazel secured the win on the mound, working five innings and allowing just one run on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts. Sophomore Bryson Heath pitched two innings in relief, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Kaden Penwell suffered the loss on the mound for McClain, allowing nine runs (seven earned) on 11 hits with six walks and nine strikeouts through six innings of work.

Washington scored one run in the bottom of the first inning. The Blue Lions tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the second.

McClain scored its lone run in the top of the third inning when Penwell doubled to bring home Eli Douglas, who had walked earlier in the inning.

The Blue Lions added another three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it 7-1. The final two runs for Washington came in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Offensively for McClain, Penwell led the way going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Seth Weller, Andrew Potts, Jayden Allison and Benny Vangundy all went 1-for-3. Douglas was 0-for-2 with a run scored.

Washington improved to 2-0 in the FAC and 6-0 overall.

McClain dropped to 0-2 in the FAC and 2-4 overall.