Election results certified

The results of the March 19 primary election results in Highland County have been certified by the Highland County Board of Elections.

Randy Sanders defeated Brandon Stratton in a Republican primary race for sheriff by taking 65.48 percent of the votes. Sanders received 4,320 votes, and Stratton 2,277 votes.

In an extremely crowded race in the Republican primary to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District, David J. Taylor won with 26,102 votes. Shane Wilkin led the race in Highland County with 2,710 votes, but finished fourth in the entire district with 9,871 votes. Tim O’Hara received 22,522 votes, Larry Kidd 19,459, Ron Hood 9,046, Phil Heimlich 5,084, Tom Hwang 3,214, Kim Georgeton 2,380, Charles Tassell 1,769, Niraj Antani 1,736 and Derek Myers 1,581.

Samantha Meadows received 14,946 votes for her uncontested race in the Democratic primary to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District.

Bob Peterson received 10,967 votes in his uncontested Republican primary for state representative of the 91st district.

Other local results included:

David A. Glass received 4,696 Highland County votes and Bonnie Ward received 4,758 votes to represent the 17th District in the Republican State Central Committee.

David T. Daniels received 4,876 his uncorested Republican primary for Highland County commissioner.

Terry L. Britton received 4,953 votes in his uncontested Republican primary for Highland County commissioner.

Anneka P. Collins received 4,812 votes in the uncontested Republican primary for Highland County prosecuting attorney.

Dwight O. Hodson received 5,285 votes in the uncontested Republican primary for clerk of Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Chad E. McConnaughey received 5,238 votes in the uncontested Republican primary for Highland County recorder.

Vickie L. Warnock received 5,327 votes in the uncontested Republican primary for Highland County treasurer.

Christopher M. Fauber received 5,118 votes in the uncontested Republican primary for Highland County engineer.

Jeff Beery received 5,367 votes in the uncontested Republican primary for Highland County coroner.

Phyllis Neola Matlack received 182 votes in the uncontested race for Greenfield North Republican Central Committee.

Dean R. Waddell received 138 votes in the uncontested race for Greenfield South Republican Central Committee.

Tracy Aranyos received 170 votes in the uncontested race for Hillsboro North East Republican Central Committee.

Charles H. Walker received 162 votes in the uncontested race for Hillsboro North West Republican Central Committee.

Robert. L Huffman received 105 votes in the uncontested race for Hillsboro South East Republican Central Committee.

Jan Vosper received 108 votes in the uncontested race for Hillsboro South West A Republican Central Committee.

Richard Donley received 113 votes in the uncontested race for Hillsboro South West B Republican Central Committee.

Shawn C. Priest received 110 votes in the uncontested race for Leesburg Republican Central Committee.

Mel McKenzie received 200 votes in the uncontested race for Fairfield East Republican Central Committee.

Ken Davis received 69 votes in the uncontested race for Fairfield West Republican Central Committee.

Chris Toller received 181 votes in the uncontested race for Lynchburg Republican Central Committee.

Richard L. Warner Jr. received 133 votes in the uncontested race for Dodson Republican Central Committee.

Linda K. Roush received 199 votes in the uncontested race for Whiteoak Republican Central Committee.

Jeff Ryan received 140 votes in the uncontested race for Brushcreek Republican Central Committee.

Chuck Emery received 246 votes in the uncontested race for Concord Republican Central Committee.

Philip J. Weyrich received 95 votes in the uncontested race for Jackson Republican Central Committee.

Montey Scott received 190 votes in the uncontested race for Liberty North West Republican Central Committee.

Terry L. Britton received 269 votes in the uncontested race for Liberty South Republican Central Committee.

John C. Abell received 159 votes in the uncontested race for Marshall Republican Central Committee.

Joanna L. Mahan received 311 votes in the uncontested race for New Market Republican Central Committee.

Steven M. Karnes received 107 votes in the uncontested race for Paint North Republican Central Committee.

Roger D. Ruggles received 186 votes in the uncontested race for Paint South West Republican Central Committee.

Tina Hughes received 198 votes in the uncontested race for Penn Republican Central Committee.

Karen Faust received 125 votes in the uncontested race for Salem Republican Central Committee.

Angela L. Smith received 198 votes in the uncontested race for Union Republican Central Committee.

John B. Setty received 166 votes in the uncontested race for Washington Republican Central Committee.

An additional police levy for the village of Leesburg passed, 87 to 59.

An additional current expenses levy for the village of Mowrystown failed, 32 to 27.

A cemetery renewal levy for Clay Township failed, 132 to 121.

A Highland County Children Services replacement levy failed, 4,079 to 3,280.

