A letter to my best friend

Dave Shoemaker Contributing columnist

Editor’s note — This column was originally written in August of 2021.

Sparky, even your name was perfect. You were my spark at the exact moment I needed one. Back in early 2012, I found myself alone for the first time in over 30 years. A few months later while visiting a friend out of state, there you were. I was in the backyard when, out of the blue and like a bolt of unbridled, passionate energy, you came barking and running through a couple fences toward me as if you wanted to eat me alive.

Instead, as I got down on one knee, you proceeded to shower me with complete affection. It’s almost like you saw me and knew — this is my guy, my destiny.

I left after a couple days, but a couple weeks later I got a call. It seems you had gotten into some trouble. You killed some chickens (allegedly) on a neighboring farm and the call was asking me if I’d like to come get you and take you home. I did, and from that point onward you acted as if you were exactly where you were supposed to be.

And Sparky, you were right. You gave me focus, someone I was responsible for. You were exactly what I needed at exactly the right time.

It didn’t take me long to realize that you were special. You weren’t just smart, you were scary smart. You did things that absolutely astounded me. In fact, it wasn’t long before you were reading my mind. From the beginning you knew me. You always knew me.

Spark, from that first day to the very last we were best friends. We were inseparable. You did everything with me. Over the past nine years, whenever I watched TV, you were beside me. When I slept, you were there against me. When I drove, you rode shotgun. Man, were we best buds.

Spark, you’ve been to more places than a lot of humans. You’ve been on the floor of the West Virginia University basketball practice facility during an actual practice, you’ve walked on more than one bar at local watering holes, and you’ve walked the beaches of the Outer Banks, Oak Island and more. You’ve also strutted that strut of yours down the streets of Key West, Washington, D.C., Cleveland, Chicago and many more. And you received belly rubs and ear scratches from many of the people that you encountered. Everyone loved the little dog called The Spark.

Spark, a friend of mine in California read my stories and was inspired to get her dog Nikko just because of you. That’s how amazing you were. Even though you were a little guy you made a huge impact with everyone. My stories of your escapades were read by so many people. Nearly 1,500 people responded when I posted that you were gone, and everywhere I go people keep telling me how much they loved you. I’ve gotten many cards in the mail about you, someone sent me a photo of you, another sent me a bracelet to remember you by, and someone even anonymously paid for your veterinarian bills! Everyone loved you. You were a legend, Spark!

Spark, you knew my secrets. I told you everything. When I was sad or upset you knew. When I was happy you were happy with me. You loved me unconditionally and never judged me.

Spark, I only wish I was 1/100th of the man you thought I was.

Spark, I’ll always think of you when I see a seagull or a chicken or a person begging by the roadside. Heck, I still say “I’ll be right back, Spark” whenever I leave my car, and I still look for you when I return. Sometimes at night I think I feel you hop onto the bed, and sometimes I think I hear you drinking water from your bowl in the other room. Sometimes I swear I hear you sigh in the middle of the night, and I reach for you to make sure you’re OK like I always did. When you’d have a nightmare you’d come to me for comfort, and when I had a bad dream I’d reach for you.

I still do.

The other night I had a dream that I could feel your head on my chest. Of course, you weren’t there physically, but I know you were there in spirit. The truth is you’ll be there the rest of my life, right next to my heart.

Spark, a few weeks ago you started acting like you didn’t feel well, and when you didn’t improve I took you in to get checked out. Turns out you were really, really sick and there was nothing that could be done. After a couple days of preparing myself, I did what I had to do. Sparky, I wasn’t going to let you suffer. I couldn’t let you hurt anymore, man. I loved you too much. You’d meant way too much to me for me to let that happen. I held you as you crossed over, rubbing your head and scratching behind your ears and telling you what a good boy you’d been and how much I cared about you as you left me. And Spark, you departed this life with the same strength and dignity I’d seen in you since that first day we met.

Sparky, you helped me through the deaths of my mother, my father, my sister, several old friends and a former girlfriend. You were there when I lost a job that I dearly loved. It seemed like everyone around me was dying and you were always right there beside me to comfort me. You gave me focus and someone to talk to. And unfailingly, you listened to me. It was so comforting knowing you’d be there at home waiting for me, with that smiling face and wagging tail.

Nobody was tougher or more of a fighter than you. You even fought a coyote once. And Spark, I know you’d have fought a lion to protect me.

I will think of you every time I open a bag of chips, every time I see another dog, every time I walk into my house, every time I get into or out of my car, every time I drive with the windows down, every time I go to the beach, every time I take a walk, every time I go to bed and every time I get up. I’ll think of you every time I eat a pizza because boy did you love the crust. I’ll think of you every time I look at my recliner. It leans a little lower on the right side because I always sat on that side. Hey, I had to make room for my buddy after all.

Spark, it’s like all the lights in the world have been dimmed a little bit since you left. That’s how special you were.

Spark, I’m proud that I gave you a pretty amazing, comfortable, happy life. But that can’t touch what you gave me – pure friendship, loyalty and unconditional love.

I know you’re up there chasing all the ducks, birds and everything else with wings, including the angels. I can see them all laughing and rubbing you behind the ears, just where you like it. I can picture my dad when he sees you. He always loved you. Oh how his eyes will light up as he sees you and calls your name.

So goodbye for now my sweet, beautiful, smart, loving, loyal friend. My life will go on, but it will never, ever be the same. I cannot wait until the day you spot me from afar, those beautiful big ears perk up, and you come racing toward me and leap into my arms again. That will be a great, great day.

You’re gone, Spark, and you took a big part of me with you. But I’ll see you again.

I love you Sparky. I loved you from the day we first met until the moment I held you and felt you slip away. You’ll always be a part of me, and you’ll always be my guy.

Goodbye for now Spark. You were the best friend I ever had.

Dave Shoemaker is a retired teacher, athletic director and basketball coach with most of his professional years spent at Paint Valley. He also served as the national basketball coach for the island country of Montserrat in the British West Indies. He lives in Southern Ohio with his best friends and companions, his dogs Sweet Lilly and Hank. He can be reached at https://shoeuntied.wordpress.com/.