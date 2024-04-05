Governor at FHS, plane flips over, newspaper award

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1931, The Greenfield Republican reported that night police officer Arthur Stokes arrested a man for operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, with an accomplice of the arrested man escaping the scene.

D.J. Herbert, the person helming the Highland County Bank liquidation, announced that the second dividend payments of 10 percent would happen soon, which was about $90,000 that would be sent out to people who deposited $500 and more to the closed bank.

A Greenfield Boy Scout Troop attended a Boy Scout circus in Columbus, which was also attended by around 3,500 others, with the boys “housed and fed at Ohio State University grounds and were royally entertained.”

The annual Pre-School Conference and Summer Round-Up for children about to enter kindergarten and first grade was preparing to hold its clinic sponsored by the Parent Teacher Association, which had doctors, dentists and nurses in attendance.

In sports, the McClain swimming team defeated the Bexley, 42-22 as McClain broke its own record for the 200-yard relay by four seconds.

The Lyric Theatre advertised multiple showings including “Maybe It’s Love,” starring Joe Brown and Joan Bennett, “The Sea God,” starring Fay Wray and Richard Arlen, and “Swing High,” starring Helen Twelvetrees.

United Department Stores advertised multiple products including spring frocks for $1.98, mens’ suits for $14.98, new dresses for $3.98, coats for $9.98, “very smart” spring shoes for $2.98 and boys’ spring suits for $4.98.

This week in 1956, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Gov. Frank Lausche was scheduled to deliver the dedication of the Fairfield FFA school forest, a five-acre forest located on the Robert Grimsley farm a mile east of Leesburg.

W.E. Seilkop and his son, both of Greenfield, were able to walk away uninjured after their private plane flipped over as they landed on the runway of their farm at Ohio 70 and Ghormley Road, with the landing gear, propeller and one wing of the plane damaged.

The U.S. Treasury Department awarded The Greenfield Daily Times a “Minute Man Award” for the paper’s “patriotic service to community and nation through the U.S. Savings Bond Program,” with the Hillsboro Press-Gazette given a similar award.

Greenfield Village Council member George Donnells and former mayor Albert Daniels voiced their disapproval about a possible gas rate increase that was requested by the Dayton Power and Light Co., asking to let it go to the state Public Utilities Commission.

In sports, the McClain baseball team was set to begin its season at the Frankfort Bobcats, as only two varsity players from last season, Jim Knowles and Bill Kisling, returned for the season.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films including “Helen of Troy”, starring Rossana Podesta and Jacques Sernas, and “The Littlest Outlaw”, starring Pedro Armendáriz and Joseph Calleia.

J.D. Flynn and Sons advertised multiple products, including 4 pounds of pure pork sausage for 89 cents, 3 pounds of bologna for 89 cents, a gallon of milk for 79 cents, 2 pounds of bananas for 25 cents and a dozen oranges for 39 cents.

This week in 1981, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that representatives from Tower Communications told Greenfield City Council that Home Box Office television service wouldn’t come to the city but it would instead get Spotlight.

Two Greenfield students, Leona Coonrod and Angie Campbell, received superior ratings for their performances at the annual Southwest Ohio District Science Day, with their projects titled “The Eye” and “Solar Energy”, respectively.

A group of concerned citizens in Hillsboro came together to try and combat the abuse of drugs and alcohol in the city, with the committee saying it wanted to create a countywide awareness of the issue and provide continuing education about it, among other goals.

McClain High School was scheduled to host the SCOL Art Show, with art such as drawing, painting, pottery, fabric, sculptures and graphic arts, among others, planned to be exhibited.

In sports, Highland County had two people participating annual Ohio high school girls North-South All-Star Game at Otterbein College, those being Becky Storer from McClain and Linda Fittro of Lynchburg-Clay.

Rand Cinemas, located in Greenfield, advertised “9 to 5”, written by Colin Higgins and Patricia Resnick, directed by Colin Higgins and staring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Dabney Coleman.

Highland Auto Supply, located at 1092 W. Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products, including an oil filter for $1.99, an air filter for $2.99, car wax for $1.99 and a double-wrapped muffler for $19.95.

This week in 2006, The Times-Gazette reported that the Lynchburg-Clay School Board unanimously approved a motion to rename the middle school gymnasium in honor of the late George Roush, former superintendent of the district.

Around 2,900 Greenfield and surrounding area homes and businesses lost power due to a “mechanical malfunction” at a Dayton Power and Light substation, with the malfunction reportedly caused when a lightning arrester at the substation failed.

High winds came through Highland County as the National Weather Service reported that around 70 mph winds swept through the county. Nobody was injured, as downed trees were the only reported damage.

In sports, the Whiteoak Wildcats continued their fiery performance as they destroyed the Ripley Bluejays, 15-5, with this the ‘Cats second straight game where they beat their opponent by 10 or more runs.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised “Failure to Launch”, starring Matthew McConaughey and Sarah Jessica Parker, and “Ice Age 2: The Meltdown”, starring Ray Romano, John Leguizamo and Denis Leary.

LocalNet advertised its internet service, which included free 24/7 technical support, instant messaging, 10 email addresses and a custom start page for $9.95 per month.

