Garden club to present at library

The Hillsboro Garden Club will be giving a presentation at the Hillsboro Library next week.

“We are so excited to have the garden club here,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “Partnering with them for this year’s seed exchange made it such a wonderful success. We can’t wait to have them back.”

The club’s program will be held on Thursday, April 18, at 5:30 p.m., and will be presented by Jennifer West, Connie Hilliard and Lynn Luman.

The presentation will begin with an introduction to the garden club and information on membership and affiliation with the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs (OAGC). The club will also discuss floral shows and exhibitions at the Highland County Fair, as well as tips for attracting butterflies and hummingbirds to gardens.

The evening will conclude with a question-and-answer session and with a drawing for a door prize.

For more information on this or other library programs, call 937-393-3114, visit www.highlandco.org, or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

Submitted by Sarah Davidson, circulation manager, Highland County District Library.