HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 5

INCIDENT

At 2:14 P.M., an officer with the Police Department was dispatched to Rural King in 1200 hundred block of North High Street in reference to five theft reports. Officers responded and a report was taken. The total value of all thefts totals $2,081.81.

April 8

INCIDENT

at 7:19 p.m., the police department received a call-in reference to an unattended 5-year-old boy running around the 300 block of Bigelow Street without shoes or a shirt on. An officer arrived on scene and took a report. The issue is currently under investigation.

April 9

INCIDENTS/ARREST

At 10:14 a.m., an individual contacted the police department by phone to report a menacing incident. The caller was advised to come to the police department to speak with an officer and he arrived at 10:39 a.m. in the lobby. An officer met with him and a report was taken. The officer later made contact with the suspect by phone and a warrant was filed for his arrest.

At 1:10 p.m., an officer with the police department was dispatched to Walmart at 540 Harry Sauner Road referencing a theft. Contact was made with the reporting person and a report was taken at the scene. The total value is listed at $20.

The police department received a call to respond to a residence in the 1100 block of Northview Drive. The call was in reference to a possible fight or altercation. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male and female at the reported residence. Both parties had marks and possible injuries consistent with a physical altercation. Both the male and female were arrested for domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. They were transported to the Highland County Jail.

At 4:21 p.m., a Highland County humane agent came to the police department to report two female that were seen abusing a dog in the 300 block of South Glenn Street. An officer spoke with the reporting party and collected a written statement. One of the females Ciara Howe, 20, of Leesburg, was arrested was arrested and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.