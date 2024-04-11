HHS boys 2nd, girls 4th at Cedarville

CEDARVILLE — The Hillsboro High School track and field teams competed at the 16-team Cedarville Impson Invitational on April 5. The Hillsboro boys finished second and the girls finished fourth.

First place and Hillsboro boys results:

100-meter dash – Ethan Brown, Tipp City Bethel, 1st, 12.10; Jevin Hochstul, H, 9th, 12.66; Mason Dumpert, H, 11th, 12.82

200-meter dash – Garrett Chadwell, Northeastern, 1st, 23.36; Cooper Swope, H, 6th, 24.72; Michael Burns, H, 9th, 25.14

400-meter dash – Jacob George, East Clinton, 1st, 53.59; Cooper Swope, H, 3rd, 55.17; Austin Bledsoe, H, 5th, 56.52

800-meter run – Caden Larue, Unioto, 1st, 2:03.91; Tate Davis, H, 4th, 2:09.39; Ryan Howland, H, 7th, 2:12.14

1600-meter run – Archer Holston, Cedarville, 1st, 4:42.22; Corbin Winkle, H, 3rd, 4:45.10; Chris Sowders, H, 10th, 5:08.40

3200-meter run – Isaac Wallis, Cedarville, 1st, 10:01.95; Corbin Winkle, H, 3rd, 10:21.39; Rason Brunck, H, 7th, 10:47.08

110-meter hurdles – William Fleck, Unioto, 1st, 17.83; Collin Swackhammer, H, 5th, 19.06; Kameron Evers, H, 9th, 20.41

300-meter hurdles – Asher LeBeau, MT, 1st, 42.74; Collin Swackhammer, H, 3rd, 44.67; Kameron Evers, H, 9th, 47.39

4 x 100-meter relay – Hillsboro, 1st, 46.49

4 x 200-meter relay – Tipp City Bethel, 1st, 1:36.04; Hillsboro, 2nd, 1:39.24

4 x 400-meter relay – Cedarville, 1st, 3:41.04; Hillsboro, 2nd, 3:41.25

4 x 800-meter relay – Hillsboro, 1st, 8:45.01

High jump – Thomas Cook, Miami Valley School, 1st, 5’ 10”; Mason Dumpert, H, tie 6th, 5’ 2; Jack Wagner, H, tie 8th, 5’ 0”

Long jump – Caden Cutright, Unioto, 1st, 18’ 4 1/2”; Collin Swackhammer, H, 4th, 17’ 1 1/2”; Jack Wagner, H, 5th, 16’ 11”

Pole vault – Eli Thompson, Northeastern, 1st, 13’ 11”; Austin Bledsoe, H, 5th, 10’ 6”; Cooper Swope, H, 10th, 9’ 0”

Discus throw – Brady Gillam, Northeastern, 1st, 135’ 7”; Jahari Pitts, H, 7th, 116’ 2”

Shot put – Crew Estep, Springfield Northwestern, 1st, 47’ 4 1/2”; Ayden Clemons, H, 11th, 37’ 8 1/2”; Ian Lawson, H, 15th, 36’ 0”

First place and Hillsboro girls results:

100-meter dash – Faith Yancey, Circleville, 1st, 13.12; Chanel Captain, H, 10th, 14.61; Meredith Dietrick, H, 12th, 15.07

200-meter dash – Faith Yancey, Circleville, 1st, 26.73; Chanel Captain, H, 6th, 29.26; Meredith Dietrick, H, 11th, 30.56

400-meter dash – Caytlon Moore, Greeneview, 1st, 1:04.54; Gracie Thoroman, H, 9th, 1:11.29

800-meter run – Maddux Bigam, Circleville, 1st, 2:31.31; Jailyn Williams, H, 3rd, 2:35.61; Bree Bailey, H, 8th, 2:44.11

1600-meter run – Maddux Bigam, Circleville, 1st, 5:33.49; Taylor Thoroman, H, 13th, 6:31.37; Arianna Evans, H, 14th, 6:31.70

3200-meter run – Gwyn Eldridge, Unioto, 1st, 12:15.50; Ramsey Haines, H, 9th, 13:50.07; Kennedy Sexton, H, 10th, 14:14.78;

100-meter hurdles – Kobie Miles, H, 1st, 18.05; Kamryn Asbury, H, 4th, 20.00

300-meter hurdles – Kobie Miles,, H, 1st, 50.36; Kamryn Asbury, H, 7th, 55.15

4 x 100-meter relay – Circleville, 1st, 51.68; H, 3rd, 55.64

4 x 200-meter relay – Hillsboro, 1st, 1:53.29

4 x 400-meter relay – Circleville, 1st, 4:17.54; H, 3rd, 4:25.07

4 x 800-meter relay – Unioto, 1st, 10:45.90; H, 3rd, 11:04.20

High jump – Alyssa Christian, Springfield Northwestern, 1st, 5’ 0”; Ramsey Haines, H, tie 5th, 4’ 6”; Chanel Captain, H, 11th, 4’ 4”

Long jump – Sydney Lattimer, Circleville, 1st, 15’ 3/4”; Gracie Thoroman, H, 5th, 14’ 0”; Allison Browning, H, 8th, 13’ 7 3/4”

Pole vault – Alaina Freeze, Springfield Northwestern, 1st, 9’ 6”; Allison Browning, H, tie 7th, 6’ 0”; Adalyn Gaines, H, tie 10th, 5’ 0”

Discus throw – Taylor Scott, Springfield Northwestern, 1st, 95’ 6”; Reagan Leeth, H, 7th, 78’ 6”; Amani Cumberland, H, 10th, 74’ 6 1/2”

Shot put – Taylor Scott, Springfield Northwestern, 1st, 35’ 9”; Amani Cumberland, H, 7th, 27’ 10 1/2”; Reagan Leeth, H, 13th, 25’ 0”

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.