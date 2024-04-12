Precipitation significantly below average

New statistics from the National Weather Service (NWS) are released daily showing highs and lows for temperature, the accumulated precipitation each day and how that compares to historical numbers, with those statistics showing multiple near-highs for Hillsboro data.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Online Weather Data system, Hillsboro received 3.77 inches of precipitation in March 2024. That was lower than the monthly average of 3.88 inches. It is also lower than the highest recorded accumulation for March, which was in 2017 with 7.81 inches of precipitation. This is the 10th-lowest recorded accumulation for the month since the earliest record shown in 2000, with three other years not having recorded numbers.

For February 2024, the data showed that Hillsboro received only 0.93 inches of precipitation, which was much lower than the average for the month of 3.54 inches. The highest recorded precipitation count for the month, recorded in 2008, was 8.15 inches. This was the lowest accumulation for February since 2000, with three months not showing any record.

For January, Hillsboro received 4.97 inches of precipitation. The data stated that was higher than the monthly average of 3.32 inches. The record for the month came in 2005 with 6.85 inches. This year’s precipitation was the fifth-highest accumulation since the numbers were shown in 2000, with two months not showing any records.

Overall, the average precipitation for year is 47.64 inches of rain, according to the data, with 2024 significantly below that average for the first three months.

Regarding temperatures, for 2024, March had an average temperature of 44.4 degrees, with a high of 76 degrees and a low of 21 degrees. The data stated that this was above the average for March since data was recorded in 2000, with the average temperature being 42.1 degrees.

For February 2024, the data showed that the month had an average temperature of 39.6 degrees, with a high of 70 degrees and a low of 14 degrees. This was significantly above the overall average for February of 32.6 degrees.

For January 2024, the statistics stated that the month had an average temperature of 29.9 degrees, which included a high of 62 degrees and a low of 4 degrees. The statistics were nearly identical to the overall average for the month of 29.8 degrees.

