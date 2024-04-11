Lady Indians thump Blue Lions, 20-2

Hillsboro Addie Huff rounds third and heads home after hitting her first career home run Tuesday at Washington C.H. She is congratulated by coach Gary Breeden. Tyler Flora | AIM Media Midwest

On Tuesday, the Washington Lady Lions hosted the defending Frontier Athletic Conference champions in Hillsboro, led by defending FAC Player of the Year Camryn Spruell.

The Lady Indians controlled the game from start to finish as they cruised to a 20-2 run-rule victory over the Lady Lions in five innings.

Hillsboro scored five runs in the first inning, two in the second, five in the third, three in the fourth and five more in the fifth.

Washington freshman June Maddux drove in both of the teams’ runs on a double in the bottom of the fourth inning. Maddux also had the only two hits for Washington.

Shaw suffered the loss on the mound for the Lady Lions, allowing 12 runs on 15 hits with three walks and two strikeouts over three innings.

Adysun Bartruff pitched the final two innings in relief, allowing eight runs on six hits with seven walks and no strikeouts.

Spruell earned the win on the mound for Hillsboro, allowing two runs on two hits with four walks and 13 strikeouts through five innings of work.

At the plate, Spruell was 2-for-2 with two home runs, one being a grand slam, six RBI and five runs scored. She was intentionally walked in her three other plate appearances.

Chloe Roberts was 5-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored. Addi Huff was 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, six RBI and two runs scored. Mylea Fridley was 4-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI and four runs scored.

Hillsboro improved to 3-0 in the FAC and 10-1 overall.

Washington fell to 1-2 in the FAC and 3-5 for the season.

Tyler Flora is a reporter for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.