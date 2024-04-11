Washington tops Hillsboro, 10-1

Hillsboro’s Nate Lane thows a pitch in Tuesday’s 10-1 loss to Washington. Photo by Mary Kay West

The Washington Blue Lions hosted the Hillsboro Indians for a Frontier Athletic Conference game Tuesday. The hosts won the game, 10-1.

Washington improved to 3-0 in the FAC and 8-1 overall.

Hillsboro dropped to 0-3 in the FAC and 0-6 overall.

Will Miller started and got the win for Washington, limiting Hillsboro to just three hits over six innings. The one run scored off Miller was unearned. He walked two and struck out nine.

Bryson Heath pitched one scoreless inning for the Blue Lions, issuing one walk.

Oberrecht started and took the loss for Hillsboro. He pitched five innings with six hits and seven runs (three earned) with five walks and six strikeouts.

Nate Lane pitched one inning for the Indians. He allowed three hits and three runs (all earned) with one walk and one strikeout.

The Blue Lions scored two runs in the bottom of the second and that proved to be enough on this day. Washington went on to score two in the fourth inning and three each in the fifth and sixth innings.

Hillsboro put its run on the board in the top of the fifth.

Aden Osborne led the Blue Lions offensively, going 3 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI.

For Hillsboro, Pence had two hits and one stolen base; Aber had one hit and scored Hillsboro’s lone run.

Hillsboro will welcome the Mustangs from Lynchburg-Clay High School at 11 a.m. Saturday.

RHE

H 000 010 0 — 1 3 8

W 020 233 x — 10 9 3

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.