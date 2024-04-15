Diaper Depot provides free diapers

Pictured at the awards ceremony at the Hillsboro Orpheum are the Diaper Depot Team (l-r), Kacy Self, Teresa Shoemaker, Vickie Mick, Becky Marsha and Patti Lengefeld. Absent from the picture is Deborah Shuler, Team Leader. Submitted photo

The Diaper Depot, a ministry of Hillsboro First Baptist Church, has announced that the ministry has been awarded a grant from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.

The Diaper Depot provides free clean, dry diapers to any family. There are no income requirements as the ministry states, “No strings attached.”

Diapers are given out every Wednesday at the Hillsboro First Baptist Church (127 S. West St.) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and during special events the ministry sponsors throughout the year such as its Spring Diaper Blow Out. So far, the Diaper Depot has provided families in the community with more than 25,000 diapers. Diaper insecurity is real and the church considers it an honor and privilege to serve the community through this ministry.

Taking advantage of the free diapers is easy. The church asks that people place an order by calling 937-393-1473 or by emailing [email protected]. Then come by Hillsboro First Baptist (park in the parking lot behind the church and use the ground level door off the lot) on Wednesdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Diaper Depot Team prepares the bag of diapers and the clients pick them up.

On Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Diaper Depot will host a Spring Diaper Blow Out at Hillsboro First Baptist Church. Come by and pick up free diapers, participate in drawings for gift cards and themed baskets, play games (adults and children) and enjoy lunch. All ages of kiddos are invited to attend with their grown-ups.

Submitted by Patti Lengefeld, Hillsboro First Baptist Church.