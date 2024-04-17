Lady Lions devour Lady Blue Jays

The Fairfield Lady Lions continued their winning ways Tuesday as they blanked the winless Ripley Lady Blue Jays in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference game, 10-0, in five innings.

Fairfield improved to 4-2 in the SHAC and 7-5 overall, while Ripley dropped to 0-2 in the SHAC and 0-6 overall.

Lady Lion Caitlyn Quickle was brilliant in the circle, throwing a one-hit shutout while striking out eight Lady Blue Jays. Quickle also let the Lady Lions 10-hit attack with three hits — a single, double and home run — while knocking in four runs. Jobey Hattan and Emmi Vance would also hit home run. The Lady Lions defense was outstanding with only a catcher’s interference miscue on the afternoon.

Fairfield scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning. With one out Hattan was safe on an error and Quickle hit a home run over the center field fence to give her team a 2-0 lead.

Fairfield added three more runs in the bottom of the third inning. With one out Hattan hit a mammoth home run over the left field fence. Quickle singled, Alyssa Bales entered the game as a courtesy runner for Quickle and promptly stole second base. Vance followed with a RBI single to center field and stole second base. Carly Sanders singled to left field to drive home Vance.

The Fairfield Lady Lions completed the scoring with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Addison Bales singled to center field to lead off the inning, Sydney Hooper laid down the perfect sacrifice bunt to advance Bales to second base. One out later Rilee Quickle was hit by a pitch and Hattan followed with a RBI double to drive in Bales and advance Rilee Quickle to third base. Caitlyn Quickle doubled to knock in Rilee Quickle and Hattan. Alyssa Bales entered as a courtesy runner for Caitlyn Quickle. Vance then blasted a towering home run over the left field fence.

Leading hitters for the Lady Lions: Rilee Quickle (0 for 2, 1 run), Jobey Hattan (2 for 3, double, home run, 3 runs, 2 RBI), Caitlyn Quickle (3 for 3, double, home run, 2 runs, 4 RBI), Emmi Vance (2 for 3, home run, 2 runs, 3 RBI), Carly Sanders (1 for 2, 1 RBI, Katelyn Chambliss (1 for 2), Addison Bales (1 for 3, 1 run), and Sydney Hooper (0 for 1, sac bunt).

Caitlyn Quickle (6-4) picked up the win for Fairfield. in five innings she allowed one hit, no runs, no walks and struck out eight.

Isabella Siegel (0-5) suffered the loss for Ripley. In four innings she allowed 10 hits, 10 runs, (nine earned) walked one and did not record a strikeout.

Thomas E. Purtell is a Fairfield softball coach.