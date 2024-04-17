This is a rice recipe to keep This is a picture of Patricia Nicholes’ French onion rice. Submitted photo

Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my very good friend Patricia Nicholes. She shared this recipe with me a few months ago. I am just getting around to sharing it with all of you, but I think this is a keeper.

I am trying to make recipes that don’t have lots of ingredients but are delicious. I love rice and I have all the ingredients, so I am going to make it. I hope you like this recipe as much as I do. Enjoy, and thank you so much Patricia.

Please send me your favorite recipe and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456. Have a great week.

French Onion Rice

Ingredients

Cook Onion:

• 4 tablespoons butter

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 4 large yellow onions, sliced

Cook Rice:

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 1 tablespoon minced garlic (garlic paste)

• 2 tablespoons dried thyme

• 4 cups vegetable broth (vegetable stock)

• 2 cups rice (long-grain rice or basmati rice), rinsed

• 1 cup grated parmesan cheese

• Salt and pepper

Instructions

Cook Onion:

1. Heat a large frying pan over medium heat.

2. Add butter and oil.

3. Add onions, sauteing for 15-20 minutes or until caramelized. Remove from heat.

Cook Rice:

1. To the same pan, add butter.

2. Add garlic. Saute, stirring, for one minute or until fragrant.

3. Add thyme and vegetable broth (stock). Bring it to a boil.

4. Add rice. Season with salt and pepper. Reduce heat and simmer for about 15-20 minutes. (Don’t forget to check the packet instructions for cooking time).

5. Cook until rice is tender, and stock (broth) is absorbed. Remove it from heat. Stir in cheese.

6. Leave it to cool for 5-10 minutes.

7. Stir in fried onions.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.