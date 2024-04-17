The 2024 philanthropy project for the Premier Showmen 4-H Club aimed to support the Highland County Society for Children and Adults through a donation, benefiting both children and adults in the community, including some of the members. Youth raised money to give back to kids in the county whose families may be struggling with medical supplies and resources they need. Pictured are some of the club members at last month’s telethon presenting the club donation.
Home Features Local Features Premier Showmen donated to radio telethon