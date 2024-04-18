SSCC offers truck driving program

One quick route that leads toward gainful employment is via the Southern State Community College Truck Driving Academy (TDA). In just four weeks (or eight weekends), students can earn a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and gear up for a new career.

“We believe the TDA is one of the best educational bargains out there,” said Angie Devilbliss, office manager of the TDA at Southern State. “We have the unique ability to help people change the course of their lives in a relatively short time. Those who successfully complete the program find themselves positioned for a new career in as little as four weeks.”

Southern State’s TDA offers comprehensive training that encompasses the variety of vehicle or truck and trailer combinations on the road today. The program is divided between classroom and hands-on training, covering everything from paperwork to backing, turning and shifting on a closed course to complex maneuvers through city streets.

The TDA’s multiple training locations and competitive tuition rate (including instruction, licensing and all endorsements) are aligned with Southern State’s mission of offering a high-quality education that is both accessible and affordable.

Financial assistance is available to help offset the costs of the program. Students can take advantage of the Talent Ready Grant and the CDL Commercial Truck Driver Student Aid Program. Both of these can substantially reduce the cost of the program with little upfront money needed.

“We’re extremely proud of the number of students who have completed the program and become successful,” said Devilbliss.

The coursework begins with learning essential driving skills, regulations, safety and basic mechanical systems. Students then move into the truck for realistic exercises on a closed course, followed by driving on low-traffic roadways and city streets with tractor-trailer combinations.

During the last part of training, students fine-tune driving, routing and paperwork skills, learn advanced shifting techniques, as well as how to handle a rig under differing road conditions. They will then be ready for a thorough review and practice test before taking the actual Commercial Driver’s License exam.

Upcoming start dates, with available openings for training, are April 29, May 28, June 24, and July 22. To learn more about the TDA, visit https://www.sscc.edu/truckdriving/index.shtml or call 1-800-628-7722, ext. 4560 to register for an upcoming session.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, SSCC.