Blanchester man sentenced to prison

Creager

A Blanchester man was sentenced to nearly two years in prison on charges of strangulation and domestic violence recently in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Jason Creager, 40, was sentenced to 15 months in prison on one count of strangulation, a fourth-degree felony, which was ordered to be consecutive to another six months in prison on one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. Creager was given 15 days of jail-time credit.

For felonies of the fourth or fifth degree that weren’t offenses of violence, the court found that Creager caused physical harm to someone else while committing the offense and attempted to cause or made an “actual threat of physical harm to a person,” with Creager previously convicted of an offense where he caused physical harm to someone.

After Creager’s release from prison he will be subject to up to two years of post-release control supervision at the option of the Adult Parole Authority.

According to court documents for the first count, around Sept. 13, 2023, Creager created a substantial risk of physical harm to the victim by means of strangulation or suffocation, with the victim being a family or household member.

According to court documents for the second count, around Sept. 13, 2023, Creager caused or attempted to cause physical harm to the victim, a family or household member.

