RCSO: Bainbridge bank robbed

Police have released this photo of a person who allegedly robbed a bank Thursday morning in Bainbridge. Chillicothe Police Department

Law enforcement is searching for a man who allegedly robbed Buckeye Savings Bank in Bainbridge around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene after the robbery from the bank located at 101 E. Main St. in Bainbridge.

Initial reports indicated that the suspect handed a note to the teller and that no weapon was seen during the incident, according to various reports.

“My office is attempting to identify the person in the attached photo,” Ross County Sheriff George W. Lavender Jr. said in Facebook post on the Chillicothe Police Department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 740-773-1185.

Further details will be released as they become available, the Facebook post said.

The Ross County Sheriff’s Office did not return several calls Friday seeking more information.