The 73rd annual National Day of Prayer observance will take place at two separate times in Greenfield on Thursday, May 2.

“We feel it’s important to observe with the rest of the nation, and it’s a thing that the ministerial association here in Greenfield has done for a long time,” said the Rev. Chris Stokes, who is a coordinator of the event. “At that time we basically will be praying for the various areas of our culture. We’ll pray for the government. We’ll pray for the schools. We’ll pray for families. We’ll pray for businesses and the media, and we’ll pray for the churches.”

The Greenfield Area Ministerial Association is planning the traditional observance starting at 12 p.m. at the Greenfield City Building plaza, located on the corner of Jefferson and Washington streets.

An evening service is being planned at the Freedom Trails Campground Dining Hall at 399 Chestnut St. starting at 6 p.m. “We will have some music, and there’s going to be more young people involved in that service,” said Stokes.

This year’s theme, “Lift up the Word-Light up the World” is based on 2 Samuel 22:29-31: “You, Lord, are my lamp; the Lord turns my darkness into light. With your help I can advance against a troop; with my God I can scale a wall. As for God, his way is perfect: The Lord’s word is flawless; he shields all who take refuge in him.”

The first National Day of Prayer was established by the Continental Congress in 1775, and while U.S. presidents followed that initial National Day of Prayer by issuing a proclamation for an annual Day Of Prayer, it wasn’t until 1988 that Congress officially established the National Day of Prayer that takes place on the first Thursday in May.

The public is invited to attend both services.

For further National Day of Prayer information, including other events across the nation and during the year, go to www.nationalDayOfPrayer.org or call 1-800-444-8828.

