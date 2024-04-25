Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of a chicken bacon ranch tater tot casserole. Submitted photo

Hello! I hope everyone had a great week. Here is another great recipe for you to try.

I love tater tots. This is an awesome recipe and not too hard to make and not lots of ingredients. Serve with a salad and maybe some applesauce or peaches and maybe garlic bread or plain bread and butter and you will have a great meal.

Please send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes to [email protected] or me at call 937-393-3456.

Have a great weekend!

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Tater Tot Casserole

Ingredients

4 cups frozen tater tots

2 cups cooked and shredded chicken

1 cup cooked and crumbled bacon

1 packet (1 oz.) ranch dressing mix

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup milk

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup chopped green onions

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 375.

Arrange frozen tater tots in a single layer at the bottom of a greased 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish.

In a large bowl, mix together the cooked chicken, crumbled bacon and half of the ranch dressing mix. Spread this mixture evenly over the tater tots.

Sprinkle 1 cup of shredded cheese over the chicken and bacon layer.

In another bowl, whisk together milk, sour cream and the remaining ranch dressing mix. Pour this mixture over the cheese layer.

Top with the remaining cup of shredded cheese.

Bake for 25-30 minutes, until the casserole is bubbly and the cheese is golden brown.

Garnish with chopped green onions before serving.