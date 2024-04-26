GPD will mow for residents

The Greenfield Police Department is offering free lawn care to senior citizens and disabled veterans in the village from the first week of May through the end of September.

“It’s just kind of a give-back program for community outreach,” said Misty Breakfield, a dispatcher from the police department who is coordinating the program. “The elderly and the disabled are on fixed incomes, so times are getting tough for everyone. We need to do something to give back and make relationships with the community.”

Breakfield said the idea got its start when officers were sitting around at work one day wondering what they could do to help others.

Currently, the department is not accepting donations for the program. “There’s been a lot of people that have asked to donate for fuel and stuff, but we don’t want to take any donations or take away from anybody else,” she said. “We’re going to do this on our own right now, and it might develop into something bigger later.”

So far, there are eight people signed up for the program that will be done by personnel from the police department on their own time with their own personal equipment and fuel. Property owners who participate in the program must live within the village limits and sign a waiver of liability.

Senior citizens and disabled veterans who are interested in the lawn care can call 740-895-0790 and leave a message if it is before 4 p.m. “Just call that number, and don’t call our office lines so our emergency lines aren’t tied up,” said Breakfield.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.