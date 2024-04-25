Hillsboro FFA helps radiothon

Hillsboro FFA member Addy Knauff attended the Highland County Society for Children and Adults Radio Telethon last month on behalf of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter. The chapter donated a total of $250. ¨It felt good to be a small part of giving back to the community that has given us so much support over the years,” Knauff said. “It was an honor to be a part of this event.” Pictured (r-l) are Blair Guard, Hillsboro Middle School representative; Miles Fouch, Hillsboro Middle School representative; and Knauff.

Submitted photo